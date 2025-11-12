Iranian Actor Homayoun Ershadi, Star From The Kite Runner And Taste Of Cherry, Passes Away At 78

Renowned Iranian actor Homayoun Ershadi, known for his roles in films like The Kite Runner and Taste of Cherry, has died at the age of 78.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Iranian actor Homayoun Ershadi death
Iranian actor Homayoun Ershadi dies at 78 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Actor Homayoun Ershadi died on November 11 after battling cancer

  • He collaborated with renowned filmmakers Abbas Kiarostami, Marc Forster, Dariush Mehrjui, Kathryn Bigelow, Marc Forster, Alejandro Amenábar, and others.

  • Taste of Cherry (1997) and The Kite Runner (2007), are some of his best works

Homayoun Ershadi, the legendary Iranian architect-turned-actor, best known for his roles in Abbas Kiarostami's Taste of Cherry (1997) and Marc Forster’s Afghanistan-set The Kite Runner (2007), breathed his last on Tuesday (November 11) at the age of 78.

Iranian actor Homayoun Ershadi dies

Iran’s state news agency IRNA confirmed the news of Ershadi's demise. He passed away after his battle with cancer. Tributes are pouring in on social media from his co-stars, and colleagues from the industry, remembering the legacy the Iranian star has left behind.

Japanese stage and movie actor Tatsuya Nakada dies at 92 - X
Legendary Japanese Cinema Icon Tatsuya Nakadai Of Ran And Harakiri Fame Passes Away At 92

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Actor Khalid Abdalla, who played Ershadi's on-screen son Amir in The Kite Runner mourned the loss of the cinema icon in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter). "A great has passed," he wrote and added, "Homayoun Ershadi, my father in The Kite Runner, a magnificent soul who touched so many millions of people around the world. I am so sad to hear of your passing."

He called it an "honour" to have worked with the veteran actor and "able to recall and cherish your voice and energy and humour."

Related Content
Related Content

"It is a very special bond when someone plays your father in film. It certainly was for me. In the photo of us together, I know exactly what he’s saying - This is my son. He’s like my son. What a special bond that film created for us, before the world wrote us into other stories," he wrote further.

Towards the end of his post, Abdalla offered condolences to Ershadi's family and friends, and the lives he touched.

"If you don’t know him, please search out his films. His first was with Abbas Kiarostami, who spotted him at a traffic light in his Land Rover smoking one of his Bahman cigarettes, and asked him to do a screen test for what became The Taste of Cherry. The first of these images. His soul in that film is at the heart of the Palme d’Or the film won," he concluded his post.

Who was Homayoun Ershadi?

Born in Isfahan on March 26, 1947, Ershadi was trained as an architect, and worked for over a decade in Vancouver before his return to Tehran. His life changed after his unexpected encounter with filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, who was then preparing to shoot Taste of Cherry. He asked Ershadi if he would like to be part of his film.

His chance meeting with the acclaimed filmmaker was a turning point and a game changer and there was no looking back for him. The film won the Cannes Palme d’Or in 1997.

In less than three decades, Ershadi had more than 90 screen credits in Iran and other countries.

Tamil actor Abhinay dies - X
Tamil Actor Abhinay, Known For Thulluvadho Ilamai, Passes Away At 44 After Prolonged Illness

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Apart from his collaborations with Kiarostami and Forster, the Iranian actor also worked with filmmakers Dariush Mehrjui, Kathryn Bigelow, Alejandro Amenábar and others. The Pear Tree, Portrait of a Lady Far Away, Color of Friend, Agora, Zero Dark Thirty, The Last Inhabitant, Mannequin, No Choice, Blue Lantern, and The Town, among others are some of his notable works.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Falls For 171 As IRE Hit Back With Four Wickets

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates

  3. PAK Vs SL Series: Memories Of 2009 Terrorist Attack As Sri Lanka Players Forced To Stay In Pakistan

  4. South Africa Tour Of India 2025 Guide: Squads, Matches, Live Streaming, Venues, Dates And Timings - All You Need To Know

  5. Islamabad Blast: Sri Lanka Cricket Instructs Team To Remain In Pakistan For Ongoing PAK Vs SL Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  2. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  3. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Siddaramaiah Questions Centre On Timing Of Delhi Blast During Bihar Elections

  3. Confident of Win, BJP Orders 501 Kg Laddoos Ahead of Bihar Poll Results

  4. Red Fort Blast Raised in Parliamentary Panel Meet, Chair Declines Discussion

  5. IGI Airport Bomb Threat Hoax Follows Delhi Red Fort Blast

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Iraq's Sudani Secures 'Major Victory' In Parliamentary Election

  2. COP30 Brazil: India Urges Developed Nations To Meet Legal Climate Finance Obligations

  3. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

  4. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  5. Trump Defends H-1B Visa Programme, Says U.S. Needs Foreign Talent To Fill Skill Gaps

Latest Stories

  1. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  2. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  3. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  4. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  7. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates