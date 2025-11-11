Legendary Japanese Cinema Icon Tatsuya Nakadai Of Ran And Harakiri Fame Passes Away At 92

Who was Tatsuya Nakadai?

Tatsuya Nakadai was born Motohisa Nakadai on December 13, 1932, in Tokyo. He was the second of four siblings. After losing his father, a bus driver, in 1941, the family moved to Aoyama. He went to Haiyuza Training School which led him to acting career, making him one of the most celebrated figures of the Japanese cinema.