Tamil Actor Abhinay, Known For Thulluvadho Ilamai, Passes Away At 44 After Prolonged Illness

Tamil actor Abhinay, best known for his role in Thulluvadho Ilamai (2002), passed away on Monday (November 10) after his prolonged battle with liver disease. He was reportedly 44.
Abhinay death reason
According to Mathrubhumi, Abhinay had been suffering from a severe liver condition for several years. Despite medical treatment, his health worsened and finally he breathed his last. Abhinay's death has sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry. His colleagues and fans have mourned his demise on social media.
Actor Abhinay death
Earlier, Abhinay had asked for financial help for medical expenses. In a viral video, the actor revealed that doctors had said that he might only live for about a year and a half. “I do not know if I will be around for longer,” he had said.
Comedian KPY Bala had lent monetary support to the actor. Dhanush, Abhinay's co-star from his debut film, also reportedly donated Rs 5 lakh. KPY Bala later gave an additional Rs 1 lakh help with Abhinay's treatment.
Abhinay's career
Abhinay made his debut with Thulluvadho Ilamai, Dhanush’s first appearance as a lead actor. Abhinay played Vishnu, one of Dhanush’s close friends in the film. He starred in more than 15 films across Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Abhinay also worked as a dubbing artist.
He lent his voice for Vidyut Jammwal's character in the Tamil film Thuppakki (2012), directed by AR Murugadoss, which also starred Thalapathy Vijay.
Tributes pour in for Abhinay
Social media is flooded with heartfelt tributes for the actor. Have a look at some of the posts on X here.
According to reports, Abhinay's last rites are being organised by the South Indian Artistes' Association (Nadigar Sangam) as he doesn't have family to perform the final rites.