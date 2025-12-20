The Wrecking Crew: Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista's First-Look Images From Action-Comedy Unveiled; Release Date Announced

The Wrecking Crew: Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista's action comedy is directed by Ángel Manuel Soto. Check out the first-look images and release date.

The Wrecking Crew first look images
Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista in The Wrecking Crew Photo: X/Amazon MGM Studios
Summary
  • Amazon MGM Studios unveiled the first-look images of The Wrecking Crew, starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista.

  • Momoa and Bautista star as half-brother cops investigating a conspiracy in Hawaii.

  • Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, the film will premiere in January next year.

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista have teamed up for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming action-comedy, The Wrecking Crew. The first-look images of the upcoming film were unveiled by Amazon MGM Studios on December 18. Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto (Blue Beetle), The Wrecking Crew will premiere on Prime Video in January next year.

Momoa, 46, and Bautista, 56, are playing half-brother cops investigating a conspiracy in Hawaii.

The official synopsis of the action comedy describes it as the story of "two estranged half-brothers, Jonny (Jason Momoa) and James (Dave Bautista), forced to reunite after their father’s mysterious death."

"As they set out to uncover the truth, buried secrets resurface and loyalties are tested, unveiling a conspiracy that can tear their family apart. Together, they are ready to WRECK anything that gets in their way. Set in the streets of Hawaii, the film is directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Blue Beetle) and also stars Claes Bang, Jacob Batalon, Stephen Root, and Morena Baccarin."

Have a look at the first-look images of The Wrecking Crew.

Alongside Momoa and Bautista, the film also stars Claes Bang, Temuera Morrison, Jacob Batalon, Frankie Adams, Miyavi, Stephen Root and Morena Baccarin in significant roles.

It has been written by Jonathan Tropper (The Adam Project) and produced by Jeff Fierson, Momoa, Bautista, Matt Reeves, and Lynn Harris.

The Wrecking Crew will release on January 28, 2026, on Prime Video.

