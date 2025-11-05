The Night Manager Season 2 First Look Pics: Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman Return With A New Mission

Prime Video and the BBC unveiled the first-look images for Season Two of The Night Manager
Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman will be reprising their respective roles
Camila Morrone and Diego Calva have joined the cast of the espionage thriller
The Night Manager is back with its second season, with Tom Hiddleston returning as ex-hotelier-turned-British intelligence informant Jonathan Pine. Academy Award winner Olivia Colman has returned as MI6 intelligence officer Angela Burr. Camila Morrone and Diego Calva have joined the cast of the espionage thriller. Based on John le Carré’s characters, the acclaimed show has returned eight years after its first instalment. The Night Manager season 2 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
The Night Manager 2 synopsis
As per Prime Video, the second season will pick up eight years after the events of season one. "Jonathan Pine thought he’d buried his past. Now living as Alex Goodwin – a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London – his life is comfortingly uneventful. Then one night a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Calva)."
"On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and training of a guerrilla army. As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late."
The Night Manager 2 first look
The Night Manager season 2 also stars Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi and Hayley Squires, among others.
Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone and Noah Jupe are returning to the Emmy-winning show.
The first season of The Night Manager was nominated for more than 30 awards and won multiple Emmys, Golden Globes and BAFTA awards – including Best Actor for Tom Hiddleston.
The Night Manager 2 release date
The new season will feature six episodes and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video worldwide (excluding the UK) and on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK.
The release date is yet to be announced.