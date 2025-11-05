The Night Manager Season 2 First Look Pics: Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman Return With A New Mission

"On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and training of a guerrilla army. As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late."