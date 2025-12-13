Everton 1-3 Arsenal, Women's Super League: Mccabe And Smith Stunners Help Seal Victory

While Arsenal are on a four-game winning streak, Everton have now lost each of their last five Women's Super League home games, which is their worst such run in the competition

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Olivia Smith celebrates her goal
Olivia Smith celebrates her goal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Katie McCabe opened scoring for Arsenal

  • Everton responded via Honoka Hayashi

  • Olivia Smith scored late to settle the contest

Katie McCabe and Olivia Smith scored stunning goals as Arsenal overcame Everton 3-1 in Saturday's Women's Super League match.

Three of the four goals at Goodison Park were netted between the 11th and 15th minutes, before Smith struck in superb fashion late on to settle the contest.

Manchester City captain Alex Greenwood has signed a new deal at the club - null
Women's Super League: Manchester City Skipper Alex Greenwood Signs New Deal

BY Stats Perform

McCabe got things started with a sublime left-footed strike, but Everton – who shocked reigning champions Chelsea last time out – responded via a fine strike from Honoka Hayashi.

Yet, two minutes later, Arsenal went ahead again as Alessia Russo, making her 100th WSL appearance, deflected in Kim Little's wayward strike, despite the best efforts of Everton goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

Arsenal had over 70% possession, and the Gunners' large contingent of travelling fans were sure of going home happy when Smith sent a fantastic, dipping volley beyond Brosnan in the 87th minute.

Russo was denied by the crossbar as Arsenal aimed to make it a rout, but they settled for three as they moved into second place ahead of Sunday's slate of matches.

Data Debrief: Screamers galore

It was a day for beautiful goals at Goodison. McCabe's strike was assigned an expected goals (xG) value of just 0.04, while Smith's registered just 0.02 xG.

Related Content
Related Content

Hayashi's equaliser, meanwhile, had just a 6% chance of finding the net as she hit it.

But Arsenal were worthy winners. The Gunners had 22 shots, hitting the target 10 times, with Everton managing to have just two attempts on target from three shots in total.

While the Gunners are on a four-game winning streak, Everton have now lost each of their last five WSL home games, which is their worst such run in the competition.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Dharamsala Weather Forecast, HPCA Stadium Report

  2. Ashes 2025-26: England's Security Staff Spars With Aussie Media Ahead Of Do-Or-Die 3rd Test

  3. AUS Vs ENG: Usman Khawaja Declares Himself '100%' Fit To Feature In Third Ashes Test

  4. IPL 2026 Auction: Why Overseas Players Can’t Earn More Than INR 18 Crore - Explained

  5. Women's Big Bash League Final: Hobart Hurricanes Crush Perth Scorchers By Eight Wickets, Lift First-Ever Title

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

  2. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  3. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  4. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

  5. Maharashtra Says No Central Funds For Jal Jeevan Mission Since Oct 2024, Projects Slow Down

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  2. Nepal Government Says Gen Z Protests Cost Economy $586 Million

  3. Iran Is A 'State Uneasy About The Depth Of Social Change It Is Confronting': Fatemeh Aman

  4. Thailand-Cambodia: Fighting Continues For Fifth Day

  5. Beyond COP30: Climate Action in the Subnational

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Hold Nerve To Seal Three-Wicket Win