Women's Super League: Manchester City Skipper Alex Greenwood Signs New Deal

Alex Greenwood said she has unfinished business at Manchester City after putting pen to paper on a new two-year contract extension on Wednesday.
Greenwood, who joined the Citizens from Lyon in 2020, has committed her future to Andree Jeglertz's Women's Super League leaders until the summer of 2027.
The 32-year-old has made 99 WSL appearances for the club since returning to England five years ago, more than any other player for City in the top-flight.
She has gone on to appear 152 times for City across all competitions, winning the FA Cup in her first season before lifting the Women's League Cup in 2021-22.
"I'm really happy to stay here, it's the club I love and the club I want to be successful at, and I'm really happy to be here for another two more [years]," Greenwood said.
"Personally, I have so much unfinished business to be done, and I love this football club. It feels like home to me now, and I feel this is where I belong and am meant to be."
In 2024, Greenwood also became only the second player in the club's professional history to be appointed captain following the retirement of City legend Steph Houghton.
She has made six appearances in the WSL in 2025-26, providing one assist for City, who are one point clear of defending champions Chelsea in the standings.
City will be looking to extend their lead in the WSL against rivals Manchester United, who they welcome to Etihad Stadium this Saturday.