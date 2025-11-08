Women's Super League Wrap: Chelsea Denied Victory By Alessia Russo; Man United Suffer First Defeat

Alyssa Thompson put Chelsea ahead with her first WSL goal, lifting a delicate finish over Daphne van Domselaar from just inside the area following a fantastic run

Alessia Russo
Alessia Russo celebrates her equaliser
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chelsea drew to Arsenal after Alessia Russo's late goal at the Emirates

  • WSL leaders were leading for most part of the game

  • Man United suffered their first defeat of the WSL season

Chelsea have equalled the Women's Super League record for consecutive unbeaten matches, even though they could not manage to overcome Arsenal.

The reigning WSL champions have now gone 33 games without defeat in the competition.

However, they were denied a victory on Saturday by Alessia Russo's 87th-minute equaliser, as Arsenal fought back to draw 1-1 with the Blues at Emirates Stadium.

Alyssa Thompson put Chelsea ahead with her first WSL goal, lifting a delicate finish over Daphne van Domselaar from just inside the area following a fantastic run.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd had already hit the woodwork by that stage, but Chelsea could not build on their lead, and Arsenal eventually fought back when Russo hammered a finish past Hannah Hampton.

Arsenal thought they had snatched all three points, and denied Chelsea a shot at history in their next outing, when Frida Maanum scored in stoppage time, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Elsewhere, Manchester United suffered their first WSL defeat of the season as they went down 1-0 to Aston Villa.

Miri Taylor's 35th-minute goal proved decisive at the Progress with Unity Stadium, and United remain in third place, three points behind leaders Chelsea and two ahead of fourth-place Arsenal.

Data Debrief: History beckons for Blues

Chelsea will now have the chance to make it 34 games without defeat in the WSL when they face Liverpool on November 16.

The Blues, themselves, were the team that set the record 33-game unbeaten run, between February 2019 and January 2021 (won 26, drew seven).

Captain Mille Bright is also on the verge of WSL history. She has now matched Jordan Nobbs on 210 appearances, and she will set a new competition record for games played the next time she features.

Sonia Bompastor, however, will be disappointed Chelsea did not put themselves out of sight before Arsenal's late fightback.

The Blues finished with fewer shots than their hosts (11 to 17) but a much higher expected goals figure (2.05 to 1.02), showing they created some high-quality opportunities.

