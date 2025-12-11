Women's Champions League Wrap: Barca, Lyon And Chelsea Close On Quarters With Big Wins

After the penultimate round of league phase matches, the trio make up the top three, with wins on Wednesday serving as reminders of their title credentials

Alexia Putellas
Alexia Putellas starred for Barcelona
Barcelona and Lyon consolidated their places in the Women's Champions League as Chelsea climbed to third to also put themselves in position for a quarter-final place.

After the penultimate round of league phase matches, the trio make up the top three, with wins on Wednesday serving as reminders of their title credentials.

Barca lead the way on 13 points with a strong goal difference after defeating Benfica 3-1 at home as Alexia Putellas scored one and created another.

Given their goal difference, Barca are all but through to the last eight.

Elsewhere, Lyon went away to Manchester United and emerged 3-0 winners against a side who could have themselves climbed into the top four with a victory.

Meanwhile, Chelsea doubled Lyon's efforts in beating Roma 6-0 at Stamford Bridge, with five different scorers following Valentina Bergamaschi's own goal.

Roma, like Benfica, were eliminated with defeat, while Valerenga may face the same fate after they lost 1-0 to Paris FC, a result that ensured the victors will finish in the top 12.

Atletico Madrid are on the brink of reaching the play-offs but not mathematically clear of 13th-placed Valerenga yet after drawing 2-2 at home to Bayern Munich.

Data Debrief: Chelsea's all-star cast

That Chelsea scored six times was all the more impressive given Sam Kerr did not need to contribute with either a goal or an assist, although she may have netted the opener had Bergamaschi not got there first.

Kerr failed to net despite four shots worth a combined 1.78 xG in an uncharacteristic underperformance, but her team-mates were on song. Chelsea outperformed their 4.58 xG despite Kerr's profligacy.

Barca were not quite so clinical in their win and were made to work for it. They had chances worth 5.02 xG yet scored only twice besides a Christy Ucheibe own goal.

