La Liga 2025-26: Raphinha's Brace Secures Fifth Consecutive Win For Barcelona Against Osasuna At Camp Nou

Raphinha scores twice for Barcelona against Osasuna
Barca go 7 points at the op of the standings above Real Madrid
Raphinha scored twice for Barcelona as they beat Osasuna 2-0 to go seven points clear at the top of LaLiga.
The forward bagged both of his goals in the second half against a stubborn Osasuna defence at Camp Nou, helping Hansi Flick's side extend their lead over second-place Real Madrid, who face Alaves on Sunday.
Barca thought they had the lead in the 23rd minute when Ferran Torres headed in from Marcus Rashford's first-time cross, but it was disallowed after a VAR check due to Raphinha being offside in the build-up.
Lamine Yamal and Rashford both went close for the hosts either side of half-time, while Vitor Munoz failed to test Joan Garcia at the other end after being played through on goal early on in the second half.
And Osasuna were made to rue that miss when Raphinha broke the deadlock in the 70th minute. After receiving a pass from Pedri, the Brazilian dribbled towards the edge of the box, before firing into the bottom-right corner.
Yamal went close to adding a second with a curling effort, with his shot saved by Sergio Herrera, but the Blaugrana eventually doubled their advantage with four minutes to go, when Raphinha converted from Jules Kounde's deflected cross.
Data Debrief: Determination pays off for Raphinha
It was a thoroughly deserved victory for Barca, who produced 2.61 expected goals (xG) from 24 shots to Osasuna's 0.37 from just three attempts.
And Raphinha was relentless in his pursuit of a goal, recording a game-high seven shots and accounting for 1.1 of Barca's overall xG.
Barcelona have now won their last seven LaLiga matches by a margin of at least two goals, doing so for the first time since a run of eight in 2017 (five under Luis Enrique and three under Ernesto Valverde).