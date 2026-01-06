Liam Rosenior Confirms 'Unbelievable' Chelsea Move After Strasbourg Exit

Liam Rosenior has confirmed he is set to become Chelsea’s new head coach after leaving Strasbourg, admitting the chance to manage the world champions was “one I just couldn’t turn down” after holding talks in London

Liam Rosenior Chelsea head coach appointment reaction
File photo of Liam Rosenior as head coach of Strasbourg. | Photo: File
  • Liam Rosenior confirms his appointment as Chelsea’s new head coach after Strasbourg exit

  • Rosenior is expected to take charge of Chelsea in time for Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Charlton Athletic

  • Rosenior said managing Chelsea was an opportunity he “just couldn’t turn down”

Liam Rosenior has confirmed he is set to take over as Chelsea's new head coach, with the Strasbourg boss unable to turn down the chance to lead the world champions.

Rosenior was immediately viewed as a leading contender to succeed Enzo Maresca when the Italian – who oversaw Chelsea's Conference League and Club World Cup triumphs last year – departed on New Year's Day.

Rosenior has built a reputation as one of Europe's brightest young coaches since being sacked by Hull City in 2024, with Strasbourg – who share Chelsea's BlueCo ownership group – appointing him soon afterwards.  

He oversaw a seventh-place finish in Ligue 1 last season, the club's second-best placing since a fifth-place finish way back in 1979-80 (they finished sixth in 2021-22), and they currently occupy the same position in the 2025-26 table.

Having travelled to London for talks with Chelsea, Rosenior returned to France to give a press conference on Tuesday, confirming he should be in charge of the Blues for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Charlton Athletic.

"It's an unbelievable opportunity at an incredible club, the world champions, and one I just couldn't turn down," the 41-year-old said.

"And I can go home and see my kids. I have made a sacrifice being away from them, but it's been the best 18 months of my professional career here at Strasbourg. 

"I have met some incredible people and none of that happens without the hard work of everyone connected with this football club. 

"It's not just Chelsea, I have had interest from other Champions League clubs. But this opportunity, I can't turn it down.

"In football, there are levels. Strasbourg is not on as big a level as Chelsea. It's not on the same level. There are certain clubs you can't turn down. 

"I hope fans understand that their manager has been identified as someone to be the coach of the world champions. I hope they can see how difficult it was for me to leave this club."

Rosenior also dismissed suggestions that switching to another BlueCo club was disrespectful to Strasbourg, saying: "The fact I am here... I am trying to show as much respect as possible. 

"It's the opposite. It shows huge respect, not just for the work that I've done but for everyone connected to the club, because Chelsea could pick any coach they want in the world."

Chelsea visit Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday but youth coach Calum McFarlane will be in the dugout at Craven Cottage, having also taken charge for Sunday's 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

