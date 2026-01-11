Charlton Athletic 1-5 Chelsea, FA Cup: Rosenior’s Blues Assert Absolute Dominance To Silence Valley

Liam Rosenior became the first Chelsea boss after Antonio Conte, who got off to a winning start since August 2016

Charlton Athletic 1-5 Chelsea, FA Cup match report
Chelsea pip Charlton Athletic by 5-1 on Saturday, January 10 to sail into round 4 of the FA Cup. Photo: Opta
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chelsea march into FA Cup fourth round with thumping 5-1 victory over Charlton Athletic

  • It was Chelsea's first match under new boss Liam Rosenior

  • Liam Rosenior is Chelsea's 2nd boss since 2016, who started his tenure on a winning note

Liam Rosenior got off to a winning start at Chelsea, with Marc Guiu getting a goal and an assist, as they breezed past Charlton Athletic 5-1 in the FA Cup third round.

Chelsea were in total control from the off at The Valley, but were frustrated by Charlton in the first half, with Jamie Gittens and Josh Acheampong forcing Will Mannion into smart saves from range.

But Charlton's defence was breached in the fourth minute of stoppage time, as Jorrel Hato volleyed his first Chelsea goal into the roof of the net after a miscued header from Guiu.

And just five minutes after the break, Chelsea added their second, with Tosin Adarabioyo's deft, glancing header from Facundo Buonanotte's free-kick giving Mannion no chance.

Charlton dragged themselves back into the match seven minutes later, though, as Miles Leaburn was on hand to fire in the rebound of Lloyd Jones' saved header.

Guiu took just five minutes to put Chelsea two goals ahead once more in similar fashion; he drilled his low shot past Mannion, who had got down well to smother Buonanotte's attempt.

The visitors' pressure finally told again in the 91st minute, with Pedro Neto picking out the bottom-left corner with a composed finish.

But it was substitute Enzo Fernandez – having twice forced Mannion into fine saves – who rounded off the scoring from the spot with the last kick of the game after the goalkeeper had brought down Estevao.

Data Debrief: Rosenior signs on in style

Not since August 2016, when Antonio Conte stepped into the dugout, had a Chelsea boss made a winning start at the club, with Rosenior bucking that trend.

Guiu played a key role in the victory, scoring and assisting in the same game for the Blues for the first time. He has now scored eight times in his last nine starts.

And Chelsea were deserving of their win, as they put their league troubles behind them, having 30 shots worth 3.59 expected goals (xG), with 16 of those hitting the target.

