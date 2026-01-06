Who's Liam Rosenior, Chelsea's Enzo Maresca Replacement For Head Coach Role?

New Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior led Strasbourg to a seventh-place finish in Ligue 1 and Conference League qualification in 2024-25, and they are on course to clinch European football again this campaign

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Whos Liam Rosenior, Chelseas Enzo Maresca Replacement For Head Coach Role?
Liam Rosenior announced he was leaving Strasbourg at a press conference earlier on Tuesday
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chelsea confirm appointment of Liam Rosenior as new head coach

  • He will replace Enzo Maresca, who left club on New Year's Day

  • Rosenior enjoyed a successful season-and-a-half in France before agreeing to join Blues

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Liam Rosenior as their new head coach on a six-and-a-half-year contract.

Rosenior confirmed earlier on Tuesday that he had reached a verbal agreement to leave Strasbourg for Stamford Bridge, saying he could not turn down the chance to lead the Club World Cup champions.

Having been sacked by Hull City after failing to lead them to the Championship play-offs in 2023-24, Rosenior has enjoyed a hugely successful season-and-a-half in France.

He led Strasbourg to a seventh-place finish and Conference League qualification in 2024-25, and they are on course to clinch European football again this campaign.

Strasbourg also topped the Conference League standings with 16 points from six matches, which included an eye-catching win over Crystal Palace, to further boost Rosenior's reputation.

And following Enzo Maresca's departure on New Year's Day, BlueCo – the ownership group in charge of both Chelsea and Strasbourg – immediately looked to the 41-year-old.

He told Chelsea's website: "I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Chelsea football club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies.

Related Content
Related Content

"My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play, as we continue winning trophies. 

"To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves."

A club statement said: "Liam has shown that he can build teams with a clear way of playing while setting the highest standards with players on and off the pitch. 

"While there will continue to be a focus on player development, the club's expectations and ambitions remain high.

"Liam has the ability to get the best out of this squad quickly and joins us with the responsibility and the backing to ensure Chelsea continues to compete at the top level in all competitions this season and in seasons to come."

Rosenior will not be in the dugout for Wednesday's Premier League trip to Fulham, with his first game at the helm being an FA Cup tie against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Rosenior's Strasbourg team averaged 1.59 points per Ligue 1 match, making him the third most-successful coach to lead them for multiple games in the competition, after Fritz Kerr (2.27, 1934 to 1935) and Pepi Blum (1.63, 1935 to 1938).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Snub: Bangladesh Pacer Unlikely To Receive Compensation After KKR Exit

  2. India U19 Vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Suryavanshi Special Takes Blue Colts To Series-Sealing Win

  3. Know Your WPL 2026 Captains: Leaders To Watch In Women’s Premier League

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Appointed Mumbai Captain After Shardul Thakur Injury

  5. Bangladesh Orders Indefinite Ban On IPL Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Controversy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Prolonged Incarceration, And Limits Of Article 21 In UAPA: SC In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

  3. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  4. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  5. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Colombia’s President Warns He Will ‘Unleash The Jaguar’ After Trump’s Threats

  2. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  3. Trump Hints at New Tariffs Over India’s Russian Oil Imports

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. 32 Cuban Officers Killed In US Military Operation In Venezuela, Havana Says

Latest Stories

  1. Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

  2. Goa Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Harnoor, Naman Dhir Seal Comfortable Chase For PUN

  3. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  4. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  5. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  6. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  7. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  8. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue