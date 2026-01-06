Who's Liam Rosenior, Chelsea's Enzo Maresca Replacement For Head Coach Role?

Chelsea confirm appointment of Liam Rosenior as new head coach
He will replace Enzo Maresca, who left club on New Year's Day
Rosenior enjoyed a successful season-and-a-half in France before agreeing to join Blues
Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Liam Rosenior as their new head coach on a six-and-a-half-year contract.
Rosenior confirmed earlier on Tuesday that he had reached a verbal agreement to leave Strasbourg for Stamford Bridge, saying he could not turn down the chance to lead the Club World Cup champions.
Having been sacked by Hull City after failing to lead them to the Championship play-offs in 2023-24, Rosenior has enjoyed a hugely successful season-and-a-half in France.
He led Strasbourg to a seventh-place finish and Conference League qualification in 2024-25, and they are on course to clinch European football again this campaign.
Strasbourg also topped the Conference League standings with 16 points from six matches, which included an eye-catching win over Crystal Palace, to further boost Rosenior's reputation.
And following Enzo Maresca's departure on New Year's Day, BlueCo – the ownership group in charge of both Chelsea and Strasbourg – immediately looked to the 41-year-old.
He told Chelsea's website: "I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Chelsea football club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies.
"My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play, as we continue winning trophies.
"To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves."
A club statement said: "Liam has shown that he can build teams with a clear way of playing while setting the highest standards with players on and off the pitch.
"While there will continue to be a focus on player development, the club's expectations and ambitions remain high.
"Liam has the ability to get the best out of this squad quickly and joins us with the responsibility and the backing to ensure Chelsea continues to compete at the top level in all competitions this season and in seasons to come."
Rosenior will not be in the dugout for Wednesday's Premier League trip to Fulham, with his first game at the helm being an FA Cup tie against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.
Rosenior's Strasbourg team averaged 1.59 points per Ligue 1 match, making him the third most-successful coach to lead them for multiple games in the competition, after Fritz Kerr (2.27, 1934 to 1935) and Pepi Blum (1.63, 1935 to 1938).