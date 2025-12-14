English Premier League: Raphinha Scores Twice As Barcelona Beat Osasuna 2-0 In Front Of Home Support
FC Barcelona secured a 2-0 win over CA Osasuna at the Spotify Camp Nou, extending their lead at the top of La Liga standings. Despite complete territorial dominance, Hansi Flick's side were frustrated in the first-half by a resilient Osasuna low block. The deadlock was finally broken in the 70th minute by a moment of brilliance from Raphinha, who fired home from outside the box following a Pedri pass. The Brazilian sealed the all three points for Barca with a brace, which he completed in the 86th minute. The victory helps Blaugrana go 7 points clear of Real Madrid, who will take on Alaves on Sunday. Watch the best pictures from the match.
