Aston Villa 3-1 Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26: John McGinn Brace Powers Villans' Win
Aston Villa rebounded from their first loss in two months — at Arsenal — when captain John McGinn scored twice in the second half, building on England striker Ollie Watkins' long-range opener in first-half stoppage time. Villa thus notched up a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday (January 3, 2026). Morgan Gibbs-White reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the 61st minute only for McGinn to restore Villa's two-goal cushion after a poor piece of goalkeeping from Forest's John Victor, who raced out of his area in an attempt to collect a ball over the top. McGinn easily rounded Victor and slotted the ball home from 30 yards.
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE