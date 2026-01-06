West Brom Sack Ryan Mason After 10 Straight Away Defeats

West Brom have dismissed head coach Ryan Mason following a 2-1 loss at Leicester that extended their dire away run to 10 defeats, leaving Albion 18th in the Championship and closer to the drop zone than the play-offs

West Brom Sack head coach Ryan Mason update
File photo of Ryan Mason in charge of West Brom. | Photo: File
  • Ryan Mason has been sacked by West Brom after failing to mount a promotion challenge

  • West Brom are now seven points above relegation and 10 adrift of the play-offs

  • Monday’s defeat at Leicester marked Albion’s 10th consecutive away loss

West Brom have sacked head coach Ryan Mason after Monday's 2-1 defeat at Leicester City continued their slide down the Championship table and extended their miserable away run.

Mason took charge at the Hawthorns ahead of the 2025-26 season after working for Tottenham in a variety of roles, including two stints in interim charge in 2021 and 2023.

But the former midfielder has failed to oversee a promotion push and leaves with West Brom closer to the relegation zone (seven points) than the play-off places (10 points).

Adbul Fatawu's brilliant 94th-minute volley condemned Albion to defeat at the King Power Stadium last time out, bringing up 10 consecutive defeats on their travels – their worst such run in almost 100 years.

In a short club statement, West Brom confirmed assistant coach Nigel Gibbs and first-team coach Sam Pooley had departed along with Mason.

Sitting 18th in the table, West Brom are currently on course for their worst finish in over a quarter of a century, having last finished lower in the second tier in 1999-00 (21st).

James Morrison – who made 341 appearances for West Brom between 2007 and 2019 – will take charge on an interim basis while the club seek a permanent replacement.

