India Vs Bangladesh, SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2026: Young Tigresses Suffer 2-0 Defeat

Despite starting their campaign with a win against Nepal, India U17 suffer a 2-0 loss against Bangladesh U19 at the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2026

PTI
india vs bangladesh match report saff u19 womens championship 2026 match 3 pokhara
India U17 women's football team in action against Bangladesh in SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2026. Photo: IndianFootball/X
  • India U17 suffered a 2-0 defeat against Bangladesh U19

  • This is their first defeat of the SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026

  • Bangladesh scored both goals in the first half

The India U17 women's national team suffered a 0-2 defeat against Bangladesh in the SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026 at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium in Pokhara, Nepal on Monday.

Bangladesh scored both their goals in the first half through Arpita Biswas (29') and Alpi Akter (40').

The India U17s, who are participating in the U19 championship, a higher age-group tournament, as part of their preparation for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup, saw two changes being made to their starting XI from the (1-0) win over Nepal by head coach Pamela Conti.

Thandamoni Baskey replaced Anushka Kumari in midfield, while Pritika Barman got the start instead of fellow forward Valaina Fernandes.

The India U17s began on the front foot with a flurry of activity in front of the Bangladesh goal. They had two clear chances within the first five minutes.

India's Elizabed Lakra hit the target from a free-kick near the area. The ball was headed towards the top corner, but Bangladesh goalkeeper Mst Yearzan Begum stuck out a hand to save it.

Seconds later, Elizabed fed the ball to captain Julan Nongmaithem, who received it on the turn, before threading it through to Pritika on the right. With the goalkeeper rushing, the latter produced a shot at the far post that was a bit wide. Pearl Fernandes attempted to rush to the ball for a tap-in, but it was too far for her.

In the eighth minute, Pearl played it through to Alva Devi Senjam, who cut in from the left and fired at goal. Yearzan, however, was quick to get down and make a smart save, before the rebound was cleared.

After surviving the initial onslaught from India, Bangladesh began to grow into confidence, though they were mostly restricted to shots from the edge of the box.

Munki Akhter pulled the trigger from the edge of the Indian box, but it went wide in the 26th minute. Bangladesh scored just three minutes later, when Mamoni Chakma whipped in a cross from the right that was tipped by India custodian Munni. The rebound, however, was perilously close to the goal-line, as Arpita Biswas bundled it in.

The goal instantly gave Bangladesh a lot of confidence, while it also rattled India for a while. The Young Tigresses, looking to build from the back, were constantly harassed by the Bangladesh forwards, who pressed them near the centre-line.

One such move caused a transition from inside the Bangladesh half, as Sree Moti Trishna Rani turned her marker before proceeding to a good crossing area on the right flank. She sent in a ball that took an awkward bounce off the uneven turf in the Indian box, before Alpi Akter tapped it in.

The Young Tigresses again came out with intent in the second half, and created chances. However, on a pitch where the where the ball does not stay even on ground passes, Bangladesh's job of pressing the India defenders around the centre-line was made much easier. PTI AH SSC SSC

