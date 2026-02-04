SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship: India Rout Bhutan To Set Up Final Showdown With Bangladesh

Pearl Fernandes netted thrice in the first half, followed by Pritika Barman's brace, while Alisha Lyngdoh, Abhista Basnett, and Divyani Linda scored a piece to take India into finals

SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship
India U-19 women maul Bhutan U19 by 8-0 to book a place in the final against Bangladesh. Photo: X/Indian Football
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pearl Fernandes hit the most number of goals (3) in the match

  • India will face Bangladesh in the finals

  • They finished second in the points table with six points from three games

The Indian Under-17 women's team crushed Bhutan 8-0 in its last round-robin fixture of the SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship to set up a summit showdown with Bangladesh at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium on Wednesday.

Pearl Fernandes (16', 39', 41') scored a first-half hat-trick, while Pritika Barman (25', 90') got one goal in each half for India. Alisha Lyngdoh (6'), Abhista Basnett (10'), and Divyani Linda (17') netted one apiece.

In the other semifinal, Bangladesh defeated hosts Nepal 4-0, in the second match of the day.

India finished second on the table with six points from three matches, three behind leaders Bangladesh. The hosts ended third with three points, while Bhutan were at bottom of the heap with none.

The top two teams, India and Bangladesh, will now cross swords in the final on Saturday.

The Indian U17 team is participating in the higher age-group SAFF championship as part of its preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026.

From the very outset, Bhutan were no match for the Pamela Conti-coached Young Tigresses.

Alisha Lyngdoh put them ahead in the sixth minute with a well-placed half-volley from outside the box, which was just out of Bhutan goalkeeper Sonam Choden's reach.

The lead was doubled by Abhista just a few minutes later, when Pritika, who was set free on the right, cut one back for the former to tap in.

Just beyond the quarter-hour mark, Thandamoni Baskey released Pearl through a slick through-pass that put the latter behind a Bhutan defence that was trying to hold a high line. Pearl beat Sonam with ease to score India's third.

A minute later, Divyani made it four when she surged forward from the right and slotted it in at the near post.

Pritika scored the fifth in the 25th minute when she entered the Nepal box from the right and netted at the far post. In the 38th minute, Pritika turned provider, supplying a low cross to Pearl, who scored into a gaping net.

A couple of minutes later, Pearl completed her hat-trick, tapping the ball in from close range after a set-piece caused some confusion in the Bhutan box.

Pritika was named the Player of the Match.

