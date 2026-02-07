SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2026: India's U-17 Team Blanks Bangladesh 4-0 To Clinch Title

P
PTI
Updated on:
The U-17 Women's team celebrating their SAFF U-19 Championship victory after beating Bangladesh in the final Photo: Special Arrangement/AIFF
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India win the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2026 in Nepal

  • The Young Tigresses clinched the title with a 4-0 win in the finale

  • Captain Julan Nongmaithem, Elizabed Lakra, Pearl Fernandes and Anwita Raghuraman scored goals for India

Fielding an U-17 side, India thrashed Bangladesh 4-0 in the final to clinch the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-19 Women’s Championship title here on Saturday.

Captain Julan Nongmaithem (42nd minute) opened the scoring before Elizabed Lakra (63rd), Pearl Fernandes (68th) and substitute Anwita Raghuraman (83rd) completed a commanding triumph, as the Young Tigresses emphatically avenged their earlier round-robin defeat (0-2) against Bangladesh.

India had sent their U-17 women’s national team to Pokhara to participate in the SAFF U19 Women’s Championship, in order to prepare for the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup later this year.

India dominated possession and controlled the contest from the first whistle. Their movement off the ball, quick passing combinations, and intelligent use of width ensured Bangladesh were constantly stretched and unable to settle into any meaningful pattern.

India’s approach was clear: build patiently, switch play through the wings, and attack with pace whenever gaps appeared.

Alva Devi Senjam and Pritika Barman were particularly influential in linking midfield to attack, while the defensive unit remained disciplined, giving Bangladesh little room to breathe.

After probing for much of the first half, India finally broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute with a beautifully constructed move. Alva delivered a cross towards the far post, where Pritika arrived completely unmarked.

She took a moment to steady herself before sliding a perfect pass into the box for Julan, who slammed the ball into the net to send India into the break with a deserved lead.

Bangladesh attempted to regroup in the second half and produced their first real chance of the match in the 51st minute. Shanti Mardi’s lofted ball released Sree Moti Trishna Rani, who surged past three Indian defenders.

However, with goalkeeper Munni rushing off her line, Trishna dragged her effort wide, a miss that proved costly.

India made them pay just minutes later. In the 63rd minute, the Young Tigresses doubled their advantage from the penalty spot.

A long ball forced Bangladesh goalkeeper Yearzan Begum into hesitation, allowing Alva to nip in and steal possession. As Alva prepared to shoot, Protima Munda brought her down from behind, leaving the referee with no option but to award a penalty. Elizabed stepped up and thundered her spot-kick into the roof of the net.

The contest was effectively sealed five minutes later, as Pearl displayed her predatory instincts. Yearzan failed to control a simple back pass, and Pearl pounced instantly, dispossessing the goalkeeper before rolling the ball home for India’s third.

With Bangladesh offering little resistance, India began to play with freedom and confidence, and the fourth goal arrived in the 83rd minute.

Alva once again dazzled down the left flank, cutting back a pass for Anwita Raghuraman, who calmly slotted home to complete a well-earned victory.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

