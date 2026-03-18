I-League 2 Set to Kick Off On March 27 - Check Out All Participating Teams Here

The nine participating teams include two relegated clubs from the I-League 2024–25 -- Delhi FC and Sporting Club Bengaluru; two promoted sides from the I-League 3 2024–25 -- GMSC and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC; four returning teams from the I-League 2 2024–25 -- United SC, NEROCA FC, Sporting Clube de Goa and FC Bengaluru United; and Sudeva Delhi FC, who were reinstated to I-League 2 following a decision by the AIFF Executive Committee.