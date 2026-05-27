RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: How Rajat Patidar And Bengaluru Destroyed Gujarat Titans’ Plans In Qualifier 1

Rajat Patidar smashed an unbeaten 93 off 33 balls as RCB posted a massive 254/5 in Qualifier 1
Gujarat Titans conceded 114 runs in the final six overs, losing control completely during the death overs
Jacob Duffy starred with the ball for RCB, taking 3/39 as GT were bowled out for 162
Royal Challengers Bengaluru walked into Qualifier 1 carrying momentum from the league, and a batting lineup in form. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, had been one of the most balanced sides throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 and looked fully capable of handling the pressure of a big playoff game.
But by the end of the night in Dharamsala, the gap between the two teams looked massive. RCB piled up 254/5 and then bowled GT out for 162 to seal a 92-run win and book a place in the IPL 2026 final.
The match was not decided in one over or one moment. It slowly drifted away from Gujarat Titans after the powerplay of the first innings, and once RCB sensed that, they never allowed GT to recover. The biggest difference between the two sides was how they handled pressure. RCB stayed aggressive throughout the game, while Gujarat slowly lost control with both ball and fielding.
Rajat Patidar Changed The Entire Match
At one stage, Gujarat Titans were not doing badly. Jason Holder had dismissed Virat Kohli for 43 off 25 balls and then removed Devdutt Padikkal as well in the ninth over. RCB had started fast, but GT still had an opportunity to slow things down around the middle overs.
Instead, Rajat Patidar completely changed the direction of the game.
The RCB captain came in with attacking intent straight away and never allowed GT bowlers to settle. He targeted pace, attacked spin, and kept finding boundaries almost every over. Patidar finished unbeaten on 93 from just 33 deliveries, smashing nine sixes and six fours. What stood out most was the tempo of the innings. There was no slowdown phase. Even after reaching his fifty, he kept attacking exactly the same way.
GT’s bowlers simply ran out of answers. Rashid Khan could not control the middle overs, Kagiso Rabada leaked boundaries at the death, and yorkers regularly turned into hittable lengths. RCB scored 114 runs in the final six overs, which completely killed Gujarat’s hopes of restricting the total. A target around 215 or 220 would still have kept GT alive in the chase. Once RCB crossed 250, the pressure became enormous.
Gujarat Titans Lost Control In The Field
Shubman Gill admitted after the game that Gujarat’s fielding was below standard, and that became one of the biggest reasons behind the defeat. GT dropped chances, misfielded in the deep, and allowed extra boundaries at crucial moments. On a batting-friendly Dharamsala surface with a lightning-fast outfield, those mistakes became extremely costly.
RCB also read the conditions much better. Their batters consistently targeted the shorter boundaries and forced GT’s bowlers into defensive lines. Gujarat looked reactive for most of the innings instead of controlling the game.
The chase then started in the worst possible way. Sai Sudharsan, who had looked dangerous early, suffered a bizarre hit-wicket dismissal while hitting a boundary off Jacob Duffy. The left-hander scored 14 off 9 balls, but his wicket disrupted GT’s momentum immediately. Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler needed to take control after that, but regular wickets kept pushing the required rate higher.
Jacob Duffy was excellent with the new ball and finished with 3/39, while Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya kept things tight from the other end. Gujarat never managed a partnership that truly threatened RCB. Rahul Tewatia fought with a counterattacking 68 off 43 balls, but by then the required rate had climbed well beyond 20 an over.