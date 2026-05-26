Ayush Shetty Vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, Singapore Open: Indian Star Targets Another Big Win On Tour

Ayush Shetty vs Victor Lai Live Score, Singapore Open 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the men’s singles first round clash at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, on May 26, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Ayush Shetty vs Victor Lai Live Score Singapore Open 2026 first round BWF Super 750
Ayush Shetty in action in the 2026 Badminton Asia Championships. | Photo: X/BAI_media
Welcome to our live coverage of the Singapore Open 2026 men’s singles first-round clash between Ayush Shetty and Victor Lai at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. This has been a breakthrough season for 21-year-old Shetty, who has already beaten top‑10 players like Jonatan Christie and Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Following strong runs at the Thailand Open and the Thomas Cup, he will now face world No. 12 Victor Lai, a Super 500 regular from Canada. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Ayush Shetty vs Victor Lai badminton match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Ayush Shetty vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Elsewhere…

The first-round match between PV Sindhu and Putri Kusuma Wardani has started on Court 2. Earlier, Unnati Huda lost 21-14, 21-10 to Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki.

Ayush Shetty vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Where To Watch?

The Singapore Open 2026 matches will be live-streamed in India on the BWF YouTube channel and JioHotstar app and website in India.

Ayush Shetty vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Head-to-Head

The only time Ayush Shetty and Victor Lai faced each other previously was in October 2025, with Ayush winning the match 21-11, 4-21, 21-18.

Ayush Shetty vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: Ayush Shetty vs Victor Lai

  • Series: Singapore Open 2026

  • Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Court 1

  • Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

  • Time: 2:55 PM IST (tentative)

Ayush Shetty vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Welcome!

Good afternoon, badminton fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Ayush Shetty’s Singapore Open first-round clash against Victor Lai. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and tidbits.

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