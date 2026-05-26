Ayush Shetty Vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, Singapore Open: Indian Star Targets Another Big Win On Tour

Ayush Shetty vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Elsewhere…
The first-round match between PV Sindhu and Putri Kusuma Wardani has started on Court 2. Earlier, Unnati Huda lost 21-14, 21-10 to Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki.
Ayush Shetty vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Where To Watch?
The Singapore Open 2026 matches will be live-streamed in India on the BWF YouTube channel and JioHotstar app and website in India.
Ayush Shetty vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Head-to-Head
The only time Ayush Shetty and Victor Lai faced each other previously was in October 2025, with Ayush winning the match 21-11, 4-21, 21-18.
Ayush Shetty vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Match Details
Fixture: Ayush Shetty vs Victor Lai
Series: Singapore Open 2026
Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Court 1
Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Time: 2:55 PM IST (tentative)