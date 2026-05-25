Russia Threatens More Strikes On Kyiv, Urges Foreigners To Leave

Russia warned of additional attacks on Kyiv’s command and military targets.
Foreign diplomats and citizens advised to leave the city promptly.
Follows May 24 strikes that killed at least four and injured many.
Russia has issued fresh threats of intensified strikes on Ukraine’s capital and urged all foreigners, including diplomats, to evacuate the city immediately amid escalating attacks.
Russian officials warned that additional strikes on Ukrainian decision-making centres and military infrastructure in Kyiv are imminent. The Foreign Ministry advised foreign embassies and citizens to leave the city without delay for safety reasons, citing recent Ukrainian drone activities on Russian territory.
The threats come after heavy Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv on May 24, which killed at least four people and injured dozens, according to Ukrainian authorities. Damage was reported in residential neighbourhoods and critical infrastructure.
Moscow has repeatedly used such warnings to signal possible retaliation. Ukrainian officials have condemned the moves as attempts to terrorise civilians, while air defence systems continue to intercept many incoming attacks. However, civilian casualties and destruction persist.
The situation in Kyiv remains highly tense, with frequent air raid alerts. International observers fear further escalation in the coming days as the broader conflict shows no signs of easing.