Nepal SC Bars Arrest Of Ex-PM Deuba, Wife In Money Laundering Case

Nepal’s Supreme Court has barred the arrest of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu Rana Deuba in a money laundering case.
The apex court issued an interim stay on any coercive action against the couple while hearing their petition challenging the case.
The decision provides significant relief to the Nepali Congress leader and is being seen as a major boost for the opposition ahead of political developments in Nepal.
Nepal’s Supreme Court on Saturday barred the arrest of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu Rana Deuba in connection with a money laundering and corruption case.
The court issued an interim order after hearing a petition filed by the couple, stating that no coercive action, including arrest, should be taken against them until the next hearing. The bench observed that the matter requires further examination.
The case relates to alleged irregularities and money laundering involving a major infrastructure project during Deuba’s tenure as Prime Minister. The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) had been probing the matter and had sought to question the couple.
Reacting to the court’s order, Sher Bahadur Deuba described it as a victory of justice and said the case was politically motivated. He expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would ultimately deliver justice and clear their names.
Arzu Rana Deuba, a prominent Nepali Congress leader in her own right, also welcomed the court’s decision.
The Supreme Court’s intervention comes at a crucial time in Nepal’s politics. Sher Bahadur Deuba, a senior leader and former Prime Minister, remains an influential figure in the Nepali Congress. The case had created significant political tension, with the ruling coalition accused of using investigative agencies to target opposition leaders.
Legal experts say the interim relief will allow Deuba and his wife to contest the case without immediate legal harassment. The Supreme Court is expected to hear the matter in detail in the coming weeks.
This development is being closely watched across Nepal’s political spectrum as it could have far-reaching implications on the country’s ongoing power struggles.