D4vd arrest: Musician Held In Murder Case Of Teen After Shocking Discovery

Summary of this article
D4vd arrest made months after teen’s remains found in Tesla vehicle.
LAPD arrested a 21-year-old musician under a probable cause murder warrant.
Victim reported missing in April 2024, remains discovered in September 2025.
The arrest of D4vd has brought renewed attention to a disturbing case involving the death of a teenage girl in Los Angeles. Musician David Burke, known professionally as D4vd, has been taken into custody by police on suspicion of murder, months after the victim’s remains were discovered under shocking circumstances.
D4vd arrest: LAPD action and investigation timeline
The arrest was carried out by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division, following months of investigation. It was stated by authorities that Burke, aged 21, had been detained in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas.
Police revealed that officers had approached his residence with a probable cause arrest warrant and had monitored his movements closely before taking him into custody. He is currently being held without bail, with the case expected to be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.
Celeste Rivas case: Discovery and evidence details
The case dates back to September 2025, when officers were called to inspect a Tesla vehicle at a tow yard after reports of a foul odour. Upon examination, the decomposed remains of a teenage girl were found inside bags placed in the car’s front trunk.
The vehicle was reportedly registered to Burke and had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills before being towed. Investigators later confirmed that the remains belonged to Celeste Rivas, who had been reported missing months earlier. Court documents indicate that the body had been dismembered, though the exact cause of death remains undetermined.
D4vd legal response and next steps
In response to the arrest, Burke’s legal team stated that he had only been detained on suspicion. It was asserted by his lawyers that no indictment or formal charges had yet been filed, and that his innocence would be strongly defended.
As the investigation continues, further legal proceedings are expected to determine the next course of action in the case.