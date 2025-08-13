Elderly Sikh Man Severely Assaulted In LA; Suspect Arrested But Hate Crime Ruled Out, Says Sikh Group

Advocacy group The Sikh Coalition said that while the suspect is in custody for the brutal assault on Singh, the police are not investigating the case as a hate crime.

sikh man assaulted in LA
70-year-old Harpal Singh was assaulted while he was taking his daily walk near the Sikh Gurdwara of Los Angeles. Photo: @unitedsikhs/X
Sikh man, 70, brutally assaulted by 'unhoused' man in LA.

Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that suspect, Vitagliano was arrested.

Sikh group claims the police are not investigating the case as a hate crime.

An elderly Sikh man was assaulted in Los Angeles and suffered a skull fracture and potential brain trauma, as authorities announced a suspect has been arrested for the attack.

Harpal Singh, 70, was assaulted by "unhoused" man Bo Richard Vitagliano while he was taking his daily walk near the Sikh Gurdwara of Los Angeles on August 4. 

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Tuesday that Vitagliano, 44, was arrested on Monday for the “brutal attack” against Singh.

Attacker In Custody

Vitagliano has been booked for assault with a deadly weapon, and his bail was set for USD 1.1 million.

Advocacy group The Sikh Coalition said that while the suspect is in custody for the brutal assault on Singh, the police are not investigating the case as a hate crime.

It said Singh has sustained very serious injuries during the assault and remains in critical condition.

Police On Incident

The police said that on August 4, law enforcement officials responded to a radio call of an “assault with a deadly weapon investigation.”

Preliminary investigation revealed there was a physical altercation between Singh and Vitagliano, who is an “unhoused” individual. 

Witnesses said while they did not see how the altercation began, they heard a loud commotion, then witnessed two men swinging metal objects at each other, the LAPD said. 

Both individuals were struck and Vitagliano further assaulted Singh while he was reportedly on the ground. When witnesses intervened by yelling at Vitagliano, he rode away on his bicycle.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported Singh to a nearby hospital where he was admitted for a skull fracture and potential brain trauma. Singh continues to be under the care of a physician due to injuries suffered in the altercation.

Vitagliano has an extensive criminal record for narcotics, assault with a deadly weapon, and various weapons charges. Based upon the evidence in this matter, police believe the assault was not a hate crime, but instead motivated by a dispute over property belonging to the victim.

LAPD said local officers will be conducting extra patrols in the area following this incident and will continue engaging the community to discuss public safety and address any further concerns of the Sikh community.

Sikh Group Claims LAPD Ruled Out It As A Hate Crime

The Sikh Coalition noted that it is “impossible to completely rule out that this is a hate crime at this stage. The suspect has been in custody for less than 24 hours, and Harpal ji himself remains unconscious and has thus been unable to sit for a full police interview, with professional translation services, separate from a conversation immediately after the attack."

"After such an interview happens, if the LAPD still believes this was not a hate crime, they must publicly clarify how they determined hate was not a factor in this assault,” it said.

Singh’s brother Dr Gurdial Singh Randhawa said he is grateful that the police have arrested a suspect for the horrific assault, but “we need to better understand this attack and why it is not being considered a hate crime."

"Justice must be served, and our local Sikh community must know that the area around our gurdwara—where we gather to worship, learn, connect, eat, and serve others—is safe for all,” he added.

Published At:
