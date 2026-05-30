Dhurandhar Production Designer Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault And Evidence Tampering In POSH Inquiry

The POSH committee found Saini S Johray guilty on two counts: sexual assault and tampering with evidence.
A woman who accused him of sexual harassment and assault during the making of Dhurandhar.
He was also arrested but was released on bail.
Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray is found guilty of sexual molestation and evidence tampering in the POSH inquiry. He has also reportedly been removed from the credits of Dhurandhar.
A Mid-day report stated that the victim had filed a complaint against Johray last year with B62 Studios, the production house behind Ranveer Singh-starrer.
Dhurandhar production designer found guilty by POSH
Following the complaint, the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committee was activated, and the committee did a thorough investigation, “given the sensitivity of the matter and the production house’s no-tolerance policy towards harassment,” a source told the portal.
The POSH committee concluded its six-month investigation by the end of March, finding Johray guilty. “He was found guilty on two counts — sexual molestation and tampering of evidence. The committee communicated the findings to the complainant,” the source informed.
Dhurandhar sexual harassment case
The victim filed an FIR at Chandigarh's Sector-17 police station, accusing Saini S Johray of sexual harassment, but he received anticipatory bail from the district court.
In her complaint, the woman alleged that Johray called her to a hotel, touched her inappropriately, assaulted her and kept her hostage. She also claimed that he spiked her drink with a suspicious intoxicating substance, after which her condition deteriorated.
Reportedly, Chandigarh Police registered a case against Johray on April 21, 2026, under Sections 74, 79, 123 and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was arrested but was granted bail.
Mid-day also reported that his name from the ‘Raw and Undekha’ version of Dhurandhar has been missing.