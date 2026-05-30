House Of The Dragon Season 3 Final Trailer: Rhaenyra Targaryen Takes Back King’s Landing

HBO Max unveiled the final trailer for House of the Dragon Season 3.
Rhaenyra Targaryen claims she will secure King’s Landing without further bloodshed.
Daemon Targaryen says, “In a war, all suffer.”
Ahead of its June premiere, HBO Max unveiled the final trailer for House of the Dragon Season 3 on May 29, 2026. The trailer shows four dragons flying and destroying ships in the Battle of the Gullet. Emma D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra Targaryen and her dragons are taking King's Landing.
House of the Dragon Season 3 trailer
Though Rhaenyra Targaryen takes King's Landing, the battle is not over yet. The trailer opens with bodies piled up, with Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith) killing his enemies while the dragons burn a naval fleet. We then see Rhaenyra standing in King’s Landing, declaring she will secure the city without bloodshed.
The trailer hints at a shift in loyalties, disagreements, betrayals and threats in the upcoming season. It also seems to have more battles and bloodshed.
Watch House of the Dragon Season 3 new trailer here.
Cast, story and what to expect from Season 3
The series will also see returning cast members Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans and Steve Toussaint.
The story follows Rhaenyra’s claim to the Iron Throne being challenged by Aegon II, who is the rival monarch.
“This is a huge season. It’s the biggest we’ve made by any margin and by a wide measure,” showrunner Ryan Condal said in a video message at the CCXP Mexico City convention in April, when the previous trailer was released. He called the show “dark, funny, action-packed and emotional.” “This season demanded the very best of everybody that collaborated to make it together, and I can’t wait for the world to experience it,” he added.
House of the Dragon 3 release date
The new season will premiere internationally on June 21, 2026, followed by its India debut a day later on JioHotstar.