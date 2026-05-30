House Of The Dragon Season 3 Final Trailer: Rhaenyra Targaryen Takes Back King’s Landing

“This is a huge season. It’s the biggest we’ve made by any margin and by a wide measure,” showrunner Ryan Condal said in a video message at the CCXP Mexico City convention in April, when the previous trailer was released. He called the show “dark, funny, action-packed and emotional.” “This season demanded the very best of everybody that collaborated to make it together, and I can’t wait for the world to experience it,” he added.