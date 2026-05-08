Al-Hilal Vs Al-Kholood LIVE Score, Saudi King's Cup 2025-26 Final: Benzema Starts For AHS In Jeddah

Karim Benzema in training ahead of his side's King's Cup final. X/Alhilal_EN

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of tonight's Saudi King's Cup 2025-26 final match between Al-Kholood and Al Hilal at the King Abdullah Sports City. These two teams will look to put up an entertaining contest in the 2025-26 King’s Cup final. Al-Kholood have yet to register a win against Al-Hilal and probably tonight's the night, they could do that. Karim Benzema and co will be raring to pip their SPL rivals at the King Abdullah Sports City. Catch the play-by-play updates and scores from the final match between ALK and AHS at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, right here

LIVE UPDATES

8 May 2026, 10:27:58 pm IST Al-Hilal Vs Al-Kholood, King's Cup 2025-26 Final LIVE Score: Starting XIs Our squad for the King’s Cup final ☑️🤩 pic.twitter.com/NUAuiK8xP0 — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) May 8, 2026

8 May 2026, 10:01:20 pm IST Al-Hilal Vs Al-Kholood, King's Cup 2025-26 Final LIVE Score: H2H Total matches: 4

Al Kholood: 0

Al Hilal: 4

Draws: 0