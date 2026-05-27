Gurugram School Murder Adaptation In Works As Matchbox Shots Revisits The Crime

Gurugram School Murder adaptation draws from Leena Dhankhar’s reporting on the 2017 tragedy.
Matchbox Shots adds another ambitious true crime adaptation India project to its slate.
Prince’s family supports adaptation while continuing years-long legal fight for accountability.
The Gurugram School Murder adaptation is officially moving to the screen, with Mumbai-based production house Matchbox Shots acquiring the rights to crime journalist Leena Dhankhar’s book The Gurugram School Murder. The project revisits a case that shocked the country and sparked years of public debate over justice, accountability, and institutional failure.
The adaptation is based on Dhankhar’s reporting on the 2017 killing of a seven-year-old boy, publicly identified as Prince, inside a reputed school in Gurugram. The case drew widespread attention after early investigations took dramatic turns and competing narratives emerged over who was responsible.
Gurugram School Murder adaptation revisits the controversial investigation
The incident dates back to September 2017, when the child was found dead inside a school bathroom. Initial investigations by local police led to the detention of a school bus conductor, who was later declared innocent. The case subsequently shifted to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which arrested a fellow student and alleged that the crime had been committed to delay examinations.
Matchbox Shots brings true crime adaptation to screen
The project is being helmed by producer Dikssha Jyote Routray of Matchbox Shots. In a statement, it was said by Routray that the story reflects larger questions about education systems, social pressure and the emotional realities faced by children in urban India.
Leena Dhankhar also stressed that the project goes beyond crime. It was stated by the author that the story represents a family’s prolonged grief and struggle for justice rather than functioning merely as a murder investigation narrative.
Prince’s father, who continues to pursue legal accountability, has extended support to the adaptation. It was shared by him that the family’s fight remains unfinished and that wider awareness of the case remains important.
Matchbox Shots, mentored by filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, is known for projects such as Andhadhun, Scoop, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and Khauf. The adaptation is currently in development, while the company also prepares for the release of Operation Safed Sagar.