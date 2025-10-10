Search: The Naina Murder Case Review | A Faithful Adaptation That Forgets What Made The Original Haunting

There is, however, one striking subplot involving Sanyukta’s daughter, Mahi. When Sanyukta finds a folder of selfies on her laptop, she assumes Mahi is being groomed or blackmailed. But Mahi insists they’re for herself, a way to celebrate her body, to practice self-love. When Sanyukta warns her about predators online, Mahi turns the conversation around: isn’t the very act of constant surveillance—of mothers policing daughters, of society restricting women “for their own safety”—a form of the same patriarchal control that fuels rape culture? It’s one of the few moments where Search pierces through its procedural shell to say something meaningful about the ecosystem of fear women are made to inhabit. But even this thread is abandoned as the show barrels toward its non-ending.