The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review | Aryan Khan’s Satire On Industry Glitz Bursts With Masala And Chaos

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, arrives with the swagger of a show that knows it’s taking on one of India’s most gossip-fuelled industries. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and streaming on Netflix, the series is pitched as a satirical action comedy about an outsider trying to make it big in an industry that thrives on chaos, privilege, and the politics of access. If the first episode is any indication, Khan has chosen not to dip a cautious toe into the waters, but to dive headlong into the most notorious debates and inside jokes of Bollywood. The result is a high-energy, meta-driven opening hour that’s equal parts fun and exhausting. It is made for those who keep up with the Bollywood gossip brigade more than their family Whatsapp group dramas. This is a cameo-crammed first episode that takes aim at privilege and politics, but the satire mostly stays surface-level.