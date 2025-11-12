The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

Mandanna’s portrayal of Bhooma is near flawless—a brilliant embodiment of female rage and generational trauma channelled into a woman breaking free from male disappointment to find her own voice. The cinematography is technically sound and isn’t anything out of the ordinary but certain moments involving the externalising of her psyche really stand out. Through a series of symbolic scenes capturing the claustrophobia and fear of being restrained from her full potential, the film empowers her—and women like her—to reclaim their identity, education, sexuality, and independence. Overall, The Girlfriend is a film that will be referenced for years to come, as its relevance feels both timeless and timely. It’s especially refreshing to see this perspective coming from a male director and hoping this prompts better scripts written for women and better roles for Mandanna to explore her range.