Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

Baahubali did not accept Avantika as she was: in a soldier’s avatar, wrapped in fabric, rough, with her hair tied. Her so-called ruggedness demanded “softening”—she had to shed the extra fabric and present herself in a more feminine way in order for her to be capable of falling truly in love and deemed worthy of it too. As if it is a man’s responsibility to remind women of how their beauty should look like or nudge them into conforming to his idea of identifiable femininity. In an interview, Bhatia mentioned how director SS Rajamouli explained it away saying, “She is a wounded, divine feminine who longs to be loved but keeps everyone at a distance. But here, there is a young man who is merely trying to woo her to make her see how beautiful she is.”