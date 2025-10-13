Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

Nearly a decade later, The Men in the Tree sees Vachani revisit the boys of his earlier film—now adults shaped by a transformed India, where the RSS has entered the political mainstream. Motivated by the question of what ideological training produces over time, he interviews them, uncovering how belief, memory, and doubt coexist. The film traces their reflections on duty, masculinity, and belonging, while exposing the organisation’s enduring narratives of cultural purity and vigilance. Vachani turns quiet observation into critique, revealing how the seeds of nationalism sown in childhood mature into lived, complex political identities.