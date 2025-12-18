Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats Baahubali Lifetime Haul

Dhurandhar box office collection: Aditya Dhar's film, headlined by Ranveer Singh, released in theatres on December 5. Right from Day 1, the film has been minting moolah at the box office, and in its 13-day trajectory, Dhurandhar surpassed the worldwide lifetime haul of Prabhas' Baahubali: The Beginning (2015). It is inching closer to the Rs 500 crore mark in India.