Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats Baahubali Lifetime Haul

Dhuradhar box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh's film witnessed a dip from its Day 12 collection, yet it has beaten the lifetime haul of Baahubali: The Beginning.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dhuradhar box office collection day 13
Dhuradhar beats Baahubali's worldwide lifetime haul on Day 13 Photo: X
Summary
  • Dhurandhar is now inching closer to the Rs 500 crore mark in India.

  • Ranveer Singh starrer will cross the Rs 700 crore mark worldwide soon.

  • The spy thriller has dethroned SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning.

Dhurandhar box office collection: Aditya Dhar's film, headlined by Ranveer Singh, released in theatres on December 5. Right from Day 1, the film has been minting moolah at the box office, and in its 13-day trajectory, Dhurandhar surpassed the worldwide lifetime haul of Prabhas' Baahubali: The Beginning (2015). It is inching closer to the Rs 500 crore mark in India.

Dhurandhar crosses Rs 400 crore mark in India - X
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark, Beats Salaar's Lifetime Haul

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 13

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar remained steady on Day 11 and Day 12, earning Rs 30.5 crore both days. On its second Wednesday, the film earned Rs 25.5 crore, taking its net collection in India to Rs 437.25 crore. The film’s gross India collection is Rs 524.50 crore.

It had an overall 35.28% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, with maximum occupancy of 19.48% during the morning shows. Afternoon shows recorded 34.72% occupancy, and saw an improvement during the evening shows with 41.77% footfall, which further increased to 45.14% during the night shows.

Dhurandhar's worldwide collection after 13 days stands at Rs 674.50 crore. Overseas, Ranveer Singh's film has earned Rs 150 crore.

With this, it has dethroned Baahubali: The Beginning, which grossed around Rs 650 crore in its lifetime haul.

Dhurandhar is now in the 18th position on the list of highest-grossing Indian films. It will easily beat Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and is expected to end the second weekend with a phenomenal box office run.

Dhurandhar (2025) - Illustration
Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

However, the collections might be affected as James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is releasing this Friday. Given the hype, the film is expected to perform well at the Indian box office.

Dhurandhar is also expected to become the first Indian film of 2025 to hit the Rs 1000 crore club in its theatrical run.

Published At:
