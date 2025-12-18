Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats Baahubali Lifetime Haul

Dhurandhar is now inching closer to the Rs 500 crore mark in India.
Dhurandhar box office collection: Aditya Dhar's film, headlined by Ranveer Singh, released in theatres on December 5. Right from Day 1, the film has been minting moolah at the box office, and in its 13-day trajectory, Dhurandhar surpassed the worldwide lifetime haul of Prabhas' Baahubali: The Beginning (2015). It is inching closer to the Rs 500 crore mark in India.
Dhurandhar box office collection Day 13
According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar remained steady on Day 11 and Day 12, earning Rs 30.5 crore both days. On its second Wednesday, the film earned Rs 25.5 crore, taking its net collection in India to Rs 437.25 crore. The film’s gross India collection is Rs 524.50 crore.
It had an overall 35.28% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, with maximum occupancy of 19.48% during the morning shows. Afternoon shows recorded 34.72% occupancy, and saw an improvement during the evening shows with 41.77% footfall, which further increased to 45.14% during the night shows.
Dhurandhar's worldwide collection after 13 days stands at Rs 674.50 crore. Overseas, Ranveer Singh's film has earned Rs 150 crore.
With this, it has dethroned Baahubali: The Beginning, which grossed around Rs 650 crore in its lifetime haul.
Dhurandhar is now in the 18th position on the list of highest-grossing Indian films. It will easily beat Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and is expected to end the second weekend with a phenomenal box office run.
However, the collections might be affected as James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is releasing this Friday. Given the hype, the film is expected to perform well at the Indian box office.
Dhurandhar is also expected to become the first Indian film of 2025 to hit the Rs 1000 crore club in its theatrical run.