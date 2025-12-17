Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark, Beats Salaar's Lifetime Haul

Dhurandhar box office collection: Aditya Dhar's film, headlined by Ranveer Singh, is conquering the box office. The film has emerged as one of the highest-grossers of 2025 after Chhaava and Kantara: Chapter 1. In its 12-day run, the spy actioner has crossed the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide and the Rs 400 crore milestone at the domestic market. It has broken several box office records, including surpassing the lifetime haul of Salaar (Rs 406 crore net) and Dangal (Rs 387.38 crore net).