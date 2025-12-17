Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark, Beats Salaar's Lifetime Haul

Dhurandhar has entered the Rs 400 crore club in India and is now inching closer to the Rs 500 crore mark.
It has broken several records at the box office, including surpassing the lifetime haul of Salaar and Dangal.
Ranveer Singh starrer has already crossed the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide.
Dhurandhar box office collection: Aditya Dhar's film, headlined by Ranveer Singh, is conquering the box office. The film has emerged as one of the highest-grossers of 2025 after Chhaava and Kantara: Chapter 1. In its 12-day run, the spy actioner has crossed the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide and the Rs 400 crore milestone at the domestic market. It has broken several box office records, including surpassing the lifetime haul of Salaar (Rs 406 crore net) and Dangal (Rs 387.38 crore net).
Dhurandhar box office collection Day 12
As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, on its second Tuesday, Dhurandhar earned an estimated Rs 30 crore, taking its domestic total to Rs 411.25 crore. It has collected Rs 204 crore in its second week so far and will easily surpass 1st week collection (which was Rs 207.25 crore) by today itself.
The film had an overall 42.88% occupancy on Tuesday. Morning shows recorded the lowest occupancy of 24.10% and increased during the afternoon shows with 40.46% occupancy, followed by 50.42% during the evening shows and increased to 56.53% during the night shows.
Worldwide, Dhurandhar has reportedly earned Rs 623.5 crore. It is expected to beat Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2, which earned Rs 686 crore globally.
For the unversed, the spy saga is Ranveer’s biggest earner ever. Earlier, Padmaavat held that record with Rs 585 crore globally.
Dhurandhar, which hit the screens on December 5, also starred Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun in key roles. It opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.