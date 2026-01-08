Prabhas' The Raja Saab Opens Advance Booking With Ticket Sale Of Almost Rs 5 Crore

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab is all set to re-release worldwide on January 9, 2026. Check out the latest advance booking update.

  • Prabhas' much-awaited film, The Raja Saab, has started its advance booking with a positive note across India.

  • It is eyeing a strong start in India and worldwide.

  • The Raja Saab is set for theatrical release on January 9, 2026.

The Raja Saab, headlined by Prabhas, is set for a grand arrival on January 9, 2026. The highly anticipated horror-comedy is poised to shatter box-office records and cement Prabhas' legacy. The pan-India star has given us a glimpse of some spine-chilling, scary moments with powerful action sequences in the trailer, leaving audiences in splits.

Prabhas has become the only Indian actor to deliver three consecutive films with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Kalki 2898 AD, and The Raja Saab, each crossing $1M in advance sales in North America. The film's pre-release hype has skyrocketed, both in India and overseas. Here's how much The Raja Saab has collected so far in pre-sales in India.

The Raja Saab advance booking report for Day 1

The Raja Saab saw strong Day 1 advance bookings, earning almost Rs 5 crore gross. According to Sacnilk, it has made a booking worth Rs 4.62 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. 1,64,2,64 tickets have been sold from 3076 shows across India.

With block seats, it has earned Rs 8.62 crore in pre-tickets sales.

Andhra Pradesh is currently the best-performing state, contributing to pre-sales of Rs 3.76 crore (Rs 6.55 crore with block seats). It is followed by Karnataka (Rs 59.64 lakhs) and Tamil Nadu (Rs 11.13 lakhs).

The Raja Saab ticket price hike case

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted relief to the makers in the ticket price hike case. The government has allowed increased pricing for paid premieres as well as regular shows of The Raja Saab across the state.

The film will have paid premiere shows from Thursday, with tickets priced at Rs 1000 for the special screenings. The ticket rates for the regular shows have also been revised. As per the order, ticket prices have been increased by Rs 150 in single-screen theatres. For multiplexes in Andhra Pradesh, tickets have been hiked to Rs 200, making the cost per seat Rs 377 for the first ten days.

The film has been granted permission to screen up to five shows per day during this period.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar.

