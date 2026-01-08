Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan's Horror-Comedy Locks Release Date

Priyadarshan reunites with Akshay Kumar after many years.
Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav are also part of the cast.
The horror comedy is slated for a theatrical release in May 2026.
Bhooth Bangla movie is already creating strong anticipation, with Akshay Kumar returning to the horror comedy space that once defined a memorable phase of his career. Slated for a theatrical release in May 2026, the film reunites Akshay Kumar with director Priyadarshan, a pairing known for shaping some of Hindi cinema’s most enduring comedies.
Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla brings back iconic collaborations
One of the film's biggest talking points is the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Tabu after over two decades. The duo last shared screen space in popular films that remain cultural touchstones. Their return together, guided by Priyadarshan, adds a layer of nostalgia that fans of classic Hindi comedies will instantly connect with.
The ensemble cast further strengthens the film's appeal. Bhooth Bangla also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Wamiqa Gabbi and the late Asrani. Priyadarshan has spoken emotionally about working with Asrani on the film, calling it one of their most meaningful collaborations.
Why this Akshay Kumar horror comedy stands out
Shot across Jaipur, Rajasthan and Hyderabad, the film promises a visually rich setting to match its comic and spooky elements. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik, with the screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan, and dialogues by Shankar.
Bhooth Bangla release date
Bhooth Bangla is shaping up to be a key title in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film slate. It is set to release in theatres on May 15, 2026.