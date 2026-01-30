Akshay Kumar’s Birthday Wish For Priyadarshan Brings Bhool Bhulaiyaa Nostalgia With Vidya Balan

Akshay Kumar’s birthday wish for Priyadarshan turned into a nostalgic moment as Vidya Balan joined him for a playful Bhool Bhulaiyaa-inspired video.

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan
Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan worked together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Photo: Instagram
  • Akshay Kumar shares birthday wish for Priyadarshan with a Bhool Bhulaiyaa twist.

  • Vidya Balan revives Manjulika in a nostalgic viral video.

  • Bhooth Bangla reference fuels excitement around Akshay-Priyadarshan collaboration.

Akshay Kumar’s birthday wish for Priyadarshan became a talking point online as the actor shared a quirky video featuring Vidya Balan, instantly bringing back Bhool Bhulaiyaa nostalgia. The post marked the veteran filmmaker’s 69th birthday and quickly resonated with fans of their iconic collaborations.

Shared on Instagram, the video opens with Akshay Kumar delivering his wishes in a playful tone while riding a toy horse. He praises Priyadarshan’s journey and humour, calling 69 a “great age” and wishing him continued success and good health. The mood remains light and affectionate, reflecting the long-standing bond between actor and director.

Vidya Balan’s Manjulika Moment Steals the Show

The highlight arrives when Akshay introduces a “friend” who also wants to extend birthday wishes. Vidya Balan then appears in her Manjulika avatar, recreating the eerie charm that made Bhool Bhulaiyaa a cult favourite. Her brief but striking appearance adds a comic-horror twist to the birthday greeting, delighting longtime fans.

The video ends with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan recreating their iconic laughter from the film, sealing the moment with nostalgia. Captioning the post, Akshay described Priyadarshan as one of the finest human beings he knows, adding a playful Bhooth Bangla reference.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Ongoing Collaboration

The birthday wish also subtly spotlighted Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s current professional phase. The duo is collaborating on multiple projects, including Haiwaan and Bhooth Bangla, keeping audiences excited about their reunion. Vidya Balan’s cameo further fuelled anticipation around Bhooth Bangla, which brings together a familiar ensemble from Priyadarshan’s cinematic universe.

Fans across social media responded warmly, calling the video a perfect blend of humour, nostalgia and affection.

