Bhooth Bangla Release Date Confirmed: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Shifts Strategy

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla has officially locked its release date after a quiet reshuffle in the 2026 calendar. The upcoming horror comedy, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, was initially slated for an early April debut. However, industry buzz around Dhurandhar 2 and its expected box office impact led to a rethink. Now, fans of Akshay Kumar’s new movie finally have clarity on when the haunted mansion caper will arrive in cinemas.