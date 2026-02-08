Bhooth Bangla Release Date Confirmed: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Shifts Strategy

Bhooth Bangla release date shifted to avoid a clash.
Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy targets summer 2026.
Balaji Motion Pictures backs strategic postponement.
Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla has officially locked its release date after a quiet reshuffle in the 2026 calendar. The upcoming horror comedy, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, was initially slated for an early April debut. However, industry buzz around Dhurandhar 2 and its expected box office impact led to a rethink. Now, fans of Akshay Kumar’s new movie finally have clarity on when the haunted mansion caper will arrive in cinemas.
Why Bhooth Bangla’s release was postponed
Trade insiders suggest that the decision was largely strategic. With Dhurandhar 2 positioned as a major theatrical event, arriving too close to its release could have dented Bhooth Bangla’s box office potential. Akshay Kumar, known for balancing commercial instincts with creative risks, reportedly aligned with co-producer Ekta Kapoor on pushing the film to a safer window.
The move reflects a broader trend in Bollywood where big-ticket films are carefully spaced to avoid revenue clashes. Given how the first Dhurandhar affected competing releases, the makers of Bhooth Bangla appear to be playing the long game.
What to expect from Akshay Kumar’s new horror comedy movie
Bhooth Bangla is said to revolve around a mysterious, haunted mansion packed with supernatural chaos and slapstick moments. The film aims to revive the classic horror comedy space that once thrived in mainstream Hindi cinema. While plot details remain under wraps, the tone promises jump scares layered with humour, a space Akshay Kumar has comfortably navigated before.
Apart from this project, the actor also has Welcome To The Jungle and Haiwaan lined up, making 2026 a packed year for him.
After months of speculation, the makers have now confirmed that Bhooth Bangla will release in theatres on May 15, 2026.