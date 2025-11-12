The Perfect Neighbor Review | An Unflinching Indictment of “Stand Your Ground” America

One of the film’s most revealing segments occurs months before the killing, when Lorincz gets trapped behind a closed gate and reacts with inexplicable fury. Rather than calling the owner, she repeatedly rams her truck into the fence. This time, someone else calls the cops on her. When an officer shows up on her property, at first Lorincz takes her time to answer the door, only doing so after impatient yelling, then when asked where she was all day, she promptly lies that she was home.