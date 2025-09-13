Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

The first segment of the film follows a crew of Oakland punks who clash with neo-Nazi skinheads at their underground club, their safe haven. What begins as harassment spills into an attack during a show, until the punk community unites—weapons and glowing green talismans in hand—to fight back in a gloriously over-the-top brawl. The second story pivots to Barbie (Dominique Thorne) and Entice (Normani), two young women balancing dead-end jobs with dreams of making it as rappers. They confront both sexism and racist policing, but their fiery rap battle against Too $hort becomes a breakthrough. They too are boosted by a strange supernatural glow that is seemingly protecting the freaks and geeks, the downtrodden of Oakland in Freaky Tales. In the third segment, Pedro Pascal plays Clint, a disillusioned debt collector trapped by corrupt bosses and haunted by personal tragedy. Finally, NBA star Sleepy Floyd (Jay Ellis) is reimagined as a martial-arts hero wielding cosmic energy, fusing sports legend with antifascist vengeance.