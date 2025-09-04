Wednesday Season 2 Review | Too Many Subplots, Too Few Sparks

The rare moments when Wednesday slows down and actually lets its characters breathe, instead of piling on plot twists, are when it finally clicks. Case in point: the body-swap episode with Wednesday and Enid. It’s the only chapter so far that truly finds the sweet spot between supernatural chaos and its overarching narrative. The odd-couple friendship at its centre is one of the things that drew audiences in last season. For once, Wednesday and Enid are given real arcs, learning something about themselves and each other. This episode is silly too—a colourful Ortega as Enid, dancing around campus to Blackpink before breaking out in hives due to her allergy to colours is objectively silly fun—but it has some actual structure.