The Family Man 3 X Review: Manoj Bajpayee's Series Leaves Audience Disappointed; Netizens Call It 'Weakest Season'

Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated The Family Man Season 3 returned after a gap of four years. Everyone's beloved undercover spy, Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), with his best men, is back to navigate uncharted territories while confronting new threats and enemies. This time, the show is set in the Northeast, exploring the socio-political complexities of the region. The show has been praised for Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat's standout performances, but many have called it the "weakest' season yet from Raj & DK. Though some called it "politically charged than before," many are disappointed with the "abrupt" ending.