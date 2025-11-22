The Family Man 3 X Review: Manoj Bajpayee's Series Leaves Audience Disappointed; Netizens Call It 'Weakest Season'

The third season of The Family Man Season 3 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 21
Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari. Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur are the new threats and enemies in season 3.
The spy thriller series received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.
Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated The Family Man Season 3 returned after a gap of four years. Everyone's beloved undercover spy, Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), with his best men, is back to navigate uncharted territories while confronting new threats and enemies. This time, the show is set in the Northeast, exploring the socio-political complexities of the region. The show has been praised for Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat's standout performances, but many have called it the "weakest' season yet from Raj & DK. Though some called it "politically charged than before," many are disappointed with the "abrupt" ending.
The Family Man Season 3 X review
One X user called it a "complete disappointment." Another wrote, "The Family Man S3 may not fully match the impact of the previous seasons, but each character still contributes meaningfully, and the reveals keep the narrative so busy. I wasn’t entirely convinced by the way it wrapped up as the finale was going… ‘so intense’, but overall, quite an engaging season."
"Disappointed I'm a big fan of S1 & S2. both seasons have a proper start-to-finish story. But S3 ends midway without a proper finish. They’re going to continue the next season with the S2 storyline. A time-pass watch. Nothing impressive (sic)," wrote an user.
One user wrote he felt like watching Paatal Lok in a "parallel universe."
A fan of Manoj Bajpayee wrote that Season 3 "didn’t match the magic and impact of S1 and S2," adding, "Your legacy in the first two seasons was unparalleled, and somewhere in S3, it felt like that legacy was overshadowed."
Sharib Hashmi (JK), Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya), and Gul Panag (Saloni), among others, are also reprising their respective roles. Alongside Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur joined the cast in an impactful role.
The show is written by Raj & DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora. Raj & DK have also directed the groundbreaking series with Kumar and Tusshar Seyth.