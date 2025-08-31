The Thursday Murder Club, Thelma & The Joy Of Watching The Elderly Fight Crime

The show plays with generational contrasts—Gomez’s dry Millennial sensibility against Martin and Short’s old-school neuroses. Like The Thursday Murder Club, it’s about people who should, by societal logic, be invisible. But instead of fading into oblivion, they reinvent themselves as amateur detectives. Before season one ends, these has-beens are bonafide internet-era storytellers and relevant once more. The series delights in showing them puzzling over clues and podcast analytics with equal fervour, poking fun at their cluelessness while celebrating their refusal to be left behind.