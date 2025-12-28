Valencia Women’s Coach Fernando Martin, Three Children Die in Indonesia Boat Tragedy

Martin, 44, and his three children were among 11 people on board when boat capsized in Indonesia
His wife Andrea, another daughter, four crew members and a local guide were rescued
Valencia and Real Madrid paid tribute to Martin, who was a part of Valencia’s women’s reserve setup
Fernando Martin, coach of Valencia Women’s reserve team, and three of his children have died in a tragic boating accident in Indonesia, Spanish club officials confirmed on Sunday.
Martin, 44, was travelling with his family when a tourist vessel sank near Padar Island Strait, close to Labuan Bajo in Komodo National Park, on Friday.
According to Indonesian and Spanish authorities, the Valencia coach and his children – aged 12, 10, and 9 – were among 11 people on board the boat at the time of the incident.
Boat Sank Amid Extreme Weather Conditions
The accident occurred during severe weather, with the vessel carrying six family members, four crew members and a local guide. The boat capsized and sank as rough seas and poor visibility complicated rescue operations.
Emergency responders were initially able to rescue Martin’s wife, Andrea, and another daughter, along with four crew members and the guide. All survivors were taken to Labuan Bajo, where they received medical treatment and were later reported to be safe.
However, the former Spanish footballer and his three children were reported missing following the incident. After prolonged search efforts hindered by difficult sea conditions, local authorities confirmed their deaths.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Fernando Martin… and three of his children in the tragic boat accident in Indonesia,” Valencia said in a statement, extending their condolences and support to the deceased’s family, friends and colleagues.
Spanish giants Real Madrid also conveyed official condolences, stating the club was “deeply saddened” to learn of the coach’s death. The club expressed its sympathy to his wife, surviving daughter and the wider football community during what it described as an “incredibly difficult time”.
Fernando Martin was a former footballer in Spain’s lower leagues before transitioning into coaching. He had joined Valencia’s women’s reserve team earlier this year, taking on the role as part of the club’s youth and development structure.