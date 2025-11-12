Nobody Wants This Season 2 Review | Chemistry meets Judaism 101

In Season two of Nobody Wants This, the creators have realised that it is useful for your characters to have things to do in addition to falling in and out of love. The season begins with LA -based inter-faith couple Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) deeply entrenched in the “honeymoon phase” of their relationship: they are cooking together, co-hosting dinner parties, Noah also gets an occasional corner in Joanne’s sex podcast with her sister Morgan (Justin Lupe, Succession, 2018) and in her words, “You’re in a psychotically annoying relationship. Way to make all of our single listeners feel bad.” Brody and Bell vacillate between insecurity and uncertainty, but overall, Season 2 often slips into a couples therapy session vibe: Joanne and Noah seem to be having many text-book relationship conversations—about how being a generically good guy doesn’t make you a good boyfriend, how voicing angry or jealous thoughts out loud doesn’t make you a bad person, how telling your partner exactly what you want is empowering. Yet, they are always skirting around the elephant in the room: religion.