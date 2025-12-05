Jay Kelly Review: Noah Baumbach’s Lament On Stardom Is An Absolute Slog

Early in Noah Baumbach’s latest Netflix film, Jay Kelly, the titular star (George Clooney) wistfully remarks all his memories are movies. Life isn’t defined by the traditional mile stops. He missed them all, having buried himself in film sets or pursuing professional commitments. Kelly hones his screen image with the same polish and care his family pined for and never got. In spirit, Jay Kelly has a lot in common with the standard Baumbach film. Usual family fault lines are abundantly present. We witness the wear and tear in relationships, parents chafing against children, gestures towards reconciliation that sputter out. But none of this is skimmed with sincerity or perceptive intelligence. The script, which Baumbach co-wrote with Emily Mortimer, underlines rather than evokes, pontificates instead of loosely prising through the celebrated artist who might be a terrible person. The problem here is Baumbach’s curious indecision. He wants to make a simultaneously big, quiet drama, soaking in gorgeous Tuscany, where Kelly is headed for a tribute. Netflix has evidently endowed Baumbach with enormous scale. Yet, it has also homogenized Baumbach’s charming, clever voice.