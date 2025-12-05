Jay Kelly Review: Noah Baumbach’s Lament On Stardom Is An Absolute Slog

Outlook Rating:
2 / 5

George Clooney sleepwalks through a strangely anemic treatise on fame and family ties

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Still
Still Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jay Kelly marks Noah Baumbach's fourth Netflix film.

  • George Clooney stars as the eponymous lead grappling with fame's aching demands upon family and relationships

  • Laura Dern re-teams with Baumbach after her Oscar-winning turn in Marriage Story

Early in Noah Baumbach’s latest Netflix film, Jay Kelly, the titular star (George Clooney) wistfully remarks all his memories are movies. Life isn’t defined by the traditional mile stops. He missed them all, having buried himself in film sets or pursuing professional commitments. Kelly hones his screen image with the same polish and care his family pined for and never got. In spirit, Jay Kelly has a lot in common with the standard Baumbach film. Usual family fault lines are abundantly present. We witness the wear and tear in relationships, parents chafing against children, gestures towards reconciliation that sputter out. But none of this is skimmed with sincerity or perceptive intelligence. The script, which Baumbach co-wrote with Emily Mortimer, underlines rather than evokes, pontificates instead of loosely prising through the celebrated artist who might be a terrible person. The problem here is Baumbach’s curious indecision. He wants to make a simultaneously big, quiet drama, soaking in gorgeous Tuscany, where Kelly is headed for a tribute. Netflix has evidently endowed Baumbach with enormous scale. Yet, it has also homogenized Baumbach’s charming, clever voice.

We get mostly rote commentaries about the inevitable price of stardom, the endless existential hollow at its center. There’s something in here about the allure of yesteryear stardom papering into obsolescence. Of course, Kelly is fearful and wary of losing it. He retracts generosity which he could have easily shown a friend, an old actor fading out. Requested to back a film, Kelly excuses with his starry pedigree which he cannot afford to ruin. Does he even value the friendship?

Still
Still Photo: Netflix
info_icon

This spills into the central relationship between Kelly and his decades-long manager, Ron (Adam Sandler). Ron’s job is high-wire, constantly whittling him away from his family. It’s a similar cost of fame. What Kelly has attained erodes all those in his vicinity. None of his relationships have stuck out for long, including his marriage that crashed on the rocks soon after the careful pretense of raising children vaporised. Ron suffers an identical fate. Attending to his boss’ moody, childish whims demands he chuck whatever binds him home. Sandler and Clooney are crushingly effective as their characters circle a realization of disposability. It takes Kelly’s publicist (a barn-storming Laura Dern) to put things in perspective for the loyal manager. Even as Ron unquestioningly gives it all for Kelly, does the latter even regard him as friend and family?

Related Content
Related Content
Still from Twinless - Greg Cotten
Twinless Review: Dylan O’Brien Enthralls In This Shifty Instant Classic Circling A Twisted Friendship

BY Debanjan Dhar

This could have assembled richer emotional throughlines, but Baumbach twitchily darts among scenes. Every subsequent memory of Kelly glimpsed only underscores the implicit. Baumbach filters the film through the lens of nostalgia, its romanticism and despair. The juxtaposition produces ironies but these aren’t baked into the screenplay so much as verbally enumerated.

It’s tough to even emotionally enter such a clouded film. There’s too much sentimental artifice clobbering it down into messy, nevertheless shapely outlines. Jay Kelly keeps zipping around, busying itself with whiffs and illusions of set-pieces. It pushes at the interface between film and life, both mingling without boundary. Yet we encounter the chasms. Kelly’s elder daughter, Jessica (Riley Keough), grudges his being an absent father. However, Kelly’s on-screen avatar lent itself to the perfect father prototype. Everyone is in thrall to the star that he is, dwarfing all human, fragile considerations. Even at the therapy session with Jessica, the facilitator slips into performance, enacting an emotional readthrough of her bitter, accusing letter.

Still
Still Photo: Netflix
info_icon

Kelly’s stature eclipses his family, wholly razing his private life. He’s almost content to play as per his image. He’s a natural charmer. He’s not been on trains, among regular folks, for ages. But it doesn’t halt his effortless, immediate and sweeping impression on a general coach in a European train. He’s in command of the appeal he wields. He knows how to carry and propel the public love on a swell wave. Even after swaying all, he doesn’t pause. When a fellow passenger screams help over a thief getting away, Kelly rushes in as savior. He scampers out of the train. Unsurprisingly, all follow suit, lured by spectacle. To them, it’s a privilege to experience a sliver of what it’d be like in one of Kelly’s films. Once the thief is nabbed, we can almost intuit cut being called out. Yet, shock does cruelly register when Kelly realizes he’s surrounded and applauded for redoing in real life his own cinematic myth.

Jay Kelly hauls much of its emotional sinew from Nicholas Britell’s music. It sweeps over us in moving swathes. The climax is appropriately, predictably set to Kelly’s career highlights, spliced in from Clooney’s own credits, as the score ascends. The moment is too telegraphed to lift the film to any desired plaintive sublimity. Clooney never really finds the star’s loneliness. How much of Kelly is his intimate self, not designed projection? The core of it is as lost as Kelly to himself.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2: AUS Take 44-Run Lead At Stumps As ENG Drop Five Catches

  2. Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League: Dilip Nath Finishes in Style As LUL Win By 4 Wickets

  3. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  5. Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Jofra Archer Cuts Short Jake Weatherald's Impressive Knock - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Vladimir Putin India Visit: India, Russia Sign MoU For Cooperation In Port And Shipping Sector

  2. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  3. Akhilesh Yadav Demands Transparency In UP SIR, Flags BLO Overwork

  4. Thane Brick Kiln Owner Booked for Human Trafficking, Bonded Labour

  5. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  2. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  3. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  4. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  5. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Report: Only 37 Temples And Gurdwaras Operational In Pakistan

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution