Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix Reveals First 5 Minutes, Taking Viewers To Night Of Will Byers' Disappearance

Netflix unveiled the spine-chilling first 5 minutes from Stranger Things Season 5
It transports viewers to the night of Will Byers’ (Noah Schnapp) disappearance
The final season will be released in three parts: Volume 1 drops on November 26, followed by Volume 2 on December 25, and the finale will be out on December 31, 2025
Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 is one of the highly anticipated shows of the year. With the release of the trailer, the excitement among the fans has doubled, and they are now waiting with bated breath for November 26, when Volume 1 of the finale season will be released. Ahead of Stranger Things Season 5 release, Netflix has released the first five minutes of the show, where viewers are taken to Hawkins, 1983, the year of Will Byers’ (Noah Schnapp) disappearance and his connection to the Upside Down.
The first episode of Stranger Things Season 5 is titled The Crawl. The episode opens in some forest inside the Upside Down. Will is alone and petrified, and is having an eerie encounter. We get a glimpse of the portentous Demogorgon, ready to attack him, and forcing him to run through the forest. Will fails to escape as the Demogorgon catches up and hands him over to Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), who emerges from the shadows.
He wraps up Will in his vines and says, “At long last, we can begin.” Will fights to breathe, and putting his clawed hand across Will's forehead, he says, “You and I, we’re going to do such beautiful things together.”
After the dreadful flashback, we see Hawkins under military quarantine. “As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread,” the official synopsis reads as per Tudum. “The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”
Stranger Things Season 5 release date in India
The first part of the show will release on November 27 at 5.30 am in India, followed by the second part on December 26 at 5.30 am. The last part of the series will stream in India on January 1, 2026, at 5.30 am.
Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Jamie Campbell Bower, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux and Linda Hamilton, among others round out the cast of Stranger Things final season.