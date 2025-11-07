Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix Reveals First 5 Minutes, Taking Viewers To Night Of Will Byers' Disappearance

Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 is one of the highly anticipated shows of the year. With the release of the trailer, the excitement among the fans has doubled, and they are now waiting with bated breath for November 26, when Volume 1 of the finale season will be released. Ahead of Stranger Things Season 5 release, Netflix has released the first five minutes of the show, where viewers are taken to Hawkins, 1983, the year of Will Byers’ (Noah Schnapp) disappearance and his connection to the Upside Down.